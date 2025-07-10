LiAngelo Ball, who now goes by the name Gelo in the rap game, has officially filed to end his marriage with influencer Rashida Nicole, dropping legal papers just days after she went public with news of her pregnancy. The filing was made on July 3 in Southern California, marking a sharp shift from what many thought was a happy chapter for the couple.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Gelo listed March 24, 2025 as their wedding date, though the couple never publicly confirmed they tied the knot. Rumors of a secret marriage started months ago when the two were spotted leaving a courthouse in February dressed in all white and holding what looked like legal paperwork. The filing says the couple separated on June 15, just eleven days before Nicole posted her pregnancy announcement on socials.

The internet was stunned when Nicole shared the news on June 26, with fans taking the post as a sign of love and unity between the two. Gelo even dropped a like and commented with a heart emoji and a lock and key symbol, giving the impression all was well. But the divorce papers tell a different story. Citing “irreconcilable differences,” the filing reveals things may have been falling apart long before the public caught on.

Gelo is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their unborn child and is requesting the court deny spousal support on both sides. So far, he has not made a public statement, nor has his legal team.