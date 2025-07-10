Paramount has unveiled the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, the newest animated adventure from Bikini Bottom, featuring rapper Ice Spice and actress Regina Hall in starring roles.

The film follows SpongeBob as he tries to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by chasing the ghostly pirate, The Flying Dutchman, into uncharted underwater territory. With his friends by his side, SpongeBob embarks on a wild, comedic deep-sea quest.

The voice cast includes series regulars Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, and Bill Fagerbakke, alongside George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, and Mark Hamill.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, in association with Domain Entertainment and MRC.

You can see the teaser trailer below.