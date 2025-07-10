Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good had a public moment go viral after a fan took things too far while they were greeting people inside an Apple Store. In a clip that quickly made rounds on socials, the couple appeared warm and welcoming as they posed for photos with fans, but one interaction brought an unexpected twist.

A man in the group asked for a picture with Meagan, which she kindly agreed to. But things got awkward fast when he decided to shoot his shot right in front of her man. While still filming, he complimented Meagan’s looks and casually asked for her number.

Wild, No, actually weird. Like, who did buddy think he was?

Jonathan Majors checks a man for asking his wife Meagan Good for her phone number right in front of him. pic.twitter.com/Co588pWzHo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 9, 2025

Majors stepped in immediately, keeping his cool while checking the fan with a sharp line. “I’m sorry, who’s number? Nah, why don’t you go Google something, bro?” he said.

Meagan backed him up without hesitation, adding, “My number? No, that’s my man.”

Like we said, weird. Zero respect.

The quick exchange had people on socials talking, with many praising the couple for staying poised while still making it clear they were not here for the disrespect. The moment also reminded fans of how locked in they are as a couple.

Majors and Good reportedly tied the knot quietly after a year of dating, with their engagement going public in November 2024. But their relationship hasn’t come without challenges. Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges in late 2024 stemming from a case involving his ex, Grace Jabbari. He later revealed that Good’s professional life had been affected because of her support for him through the controversy.