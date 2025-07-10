Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Kid Cudi Announces Release Date and Cover Art for New Album ‘Free’

July 10, 2025
Shawn Grant
Kid Cudi has officially revealed that his new album, Free, will be released on August 22. The cover, photographed by Norman Jean Roy, shows Cudi leaping into clouds —a visual that he says captures the feeling of freedom.

Following the May release of the project’s first single, “Neverland,” Cudi announced that the second single, “Grave,” and its music video will arrive this Friday. Free marks a new chapter in the artist’s creative journey, with visuals and themes centered on liberation and self-expression.