Lil Uzi Vert is facing new legal heat after a previously dismissed assault case has been revived in Pennsylvania. Abdullah Ali, the man at the center of the accusations, has filed fresh claims against the rapper following a 2023 incident that originally sparked legal action in New York City.

In case you missed it, the alleged confrontation took place when Ali spotted a Rolls-Royce inside a trailer marked with Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team branding. According to the newly filed lawsuit, Ali began snapping photos of the car before being confronted by a group he says was tied to Uzi. What followed, he claims, was a violent beatdown where he was punched and kicked, ultimately suffering a damaged shoulder and losing several teeth.

Although Uzi was initially named in the earlier New York filing, he was later dropped from that case. His legal team maintained from day one that he had nothing to do with the altercation. But with Ali now shifting the battle to Philadelphia, Uzi finds himself once again listed as a defendant.