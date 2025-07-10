Brooklyn rapper Maino gets candid in a newly released interview, touching on career highs, cultural moments, and his place in hip-hop’s evolving story.

Speaking with Scoop B, Maino shares why he believes Remy Ma deserves more recognition for her lyrical talent, relating it to his own experience of being overlooked despite his contributions. “We always don’t get our flowers. I’m under the impression that I don’t get all mine. We just have to keep pushing no matter what.”

He also revisits the impact of his breakout hit, “Hi Hater,” explaining how the track would have thrived in today’s viral climate. “You have artists that have been out here for years trying to catch one, catch two, and never catch none” Maino said. “I’m grateful we still here, new single out now in ‘Shade Room.'”

The conversation shifts to hip-hop nostalgia, where Maino shares his thoughts on the Verzuz battle between Dipset and The Lox, praising the energy and raw performance of the classic New York crews. Despite never landing a collaboration with Pharrell or The Neptunes, Maino reflects on the producer’s influence and how their paths never aligned musically. Still, he remains focused on bridging the gap between generations, calling for more unity between seasoned artists and rising voices in the game.

“I don’t know if I ever was hot enough for Pharrell. I met him years ago and we had some words but I don’t know if I was in that pocket or someone he thought about,” Maino said. “I love what he did for N.O.R.E., they got hits – early Clipse, I’m a fan of the music. Point blank.”

His story, from prison to platinum success, is rooted in self-determination. With no major co-signs, Maino built his path brick by brick, staying true to his voice and his city. The interview offers not just a look at one artist’s journey but also a meditation on longevity, growth, and what it means to earn respect in the culture.

You can see the full interview below.