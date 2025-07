Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey had a signature moment of shade when asked about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s wedding. As paparazzi approached her with the question, “What did you think about Jeff Bezos’s wedding?” Carey, wearing sunglasses and flanked by security, offered a cool three-word reply: “I wasn’t there.”

Mariah Carey on Jeff Bezos's wedding:



“I wasn't there 🤷🏼‍♀️.” pic.twitter.com/ZdedOSqDH5 — Fan | Mariah Carey Charts (@chartmariah) July 7, 2025

via