The Estate of Michael Jackson has launched a legal battle against Frank Cascio, once a close associate and trusted member of the King of Pop’s “second family,” accusing him of attempting a massive $213 million extortion scheme. The Estate claims Cascio is threatening to release damaging and false information about Jackson, a stark reversal from his previous public defenses of the late superstar’s innocence.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Michael Jackson Estate and The Michael Jackson Company, LLC filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. The petition alleges that Cascio, along with unnamed accomplices, demanded hundreds of millions of dollars to prevent the public disclosure of what the Estate asserts are fabricated and defamatory accusations against Jackson.

“For over 30 years, Mr. Cascio proudly described himself as part of Michael’s ‘second family,’ and repeatedly and publicly denied any misconduct by Mr. Jackson,” a spokesperson for the Estate told The Blast in a written statement. “Now, years after Michael’s passing, Mr. Cascio is attempting to profit by reversing his position and manufacturing claims he previously denounced as false.”1

At the core of this escalating legal dispute is a 2020 Confidential Acquisition and Consulting Agreement. This agreement reportedly includes stringent confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses, along with a binding arbitration clause. The Estate asserts that Cascio’s current legal team, headed by celebrity attorney Mark Geragos – who notably represented Jackson himself in the past – threatened to publicize these alleged claims unless a substantial settlement was reached.

Martin D. Singer, the Estate’s attorney, condemned the alleged actions, stating, “This is a straightforward case of civil extortion and breach of contract. We will not allow the legacy of Michael Jackson to be exploited through threats and falsehoods.”

The Michael Jackson Estate is seeking a court order to compel Cascio into arbitration and to prevent any public legal filings that could potentially harm Jackson’s posthumous reputation.2 Arbitration proceedings in this matter reportedly commenced in September 2024 and are currently ongoing.