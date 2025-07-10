On Green Light with Chris Long, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle opened up about losing longtime center Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.

“Losing Myles Turner is a significant loss for our team,” Carlisle said. “He had a great season. We were talking to his agent about returning, and out of nowhere Milwaukee waived Damian Lillard, stretched his contract, and created space to sign Myles.”

Carlisle added that Milwaukee likely presented Turner with a take-it-or-leave-it offer, leaving no chance for Indiana to counter.

Turner, a consistent performer for a decade, signs a reported four-year, $107 million deal with Milwaukee.