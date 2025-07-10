Post Malone brought the North American leg of his Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour to a close with a sold-out finale at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. The blockbuster run marked the GRAMMY-nominated artist’s highest-grossing and best-attended tour to date, earning over $170 million and drawing crowds across the country.

The final night included a surprise moment as Jelly Roll led more than 35,000 fans in an early “Happy Birthday” sing-along for Post, who turned 30 on July 4.

The tour turned stadiums into full-scale rodeos with explosive production, pyro, and a genre-blending soundtrack. Jelly Roll’s powerful nightly sets included hits like “Save Me,” “Liar,” and “Need A Favor,” while Post performed fan favorites such as “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “rockstar.”

With support from rising talents Sierra Ferrell, Wyatt Flores, and Chandler Walters, the tour closed out a historic summer of music and connection on a high note.