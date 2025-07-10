The vibrant streets of New York City have a new voice in fashion: Public Assembly. Described as “rooted in real culture” and exuding “raw energy,” this NYC-based brand officially launched, aiming to fill a noticeable gap in the market with its purpose-driven designs. We sat down with the minds behind Public Assembly to delve into their unique ethos and what sets them apart in the ever-evolving landscape of fashion.

The Source: Public Assembly is described as being “rooted in real culture” and having “raw energy.” Could you elaborate on what “real culture” means to you in the context of your brand, and how you ensure that raw energy translates into your designs?

Public Assembly: Culture is everything; the way we exist. We’re not pulling from what’s trending on runways or mood boards made in a corporate office. We’re drawing from what we see on our day to day. The raw energy comes from not filtering that – letting it be loud, imperfect, nostalgic, and proud.

Your brand emphasizes “purpose-driven design.” What specific purposes or values are you aiming to convey or support through Public Assembly’s creations?

Public Assembly: We’re here to celebrate the people who built culture but rarely get credit for it. Our designs honor everyday icons – from the ice cream truck to the bodega – because that’s what shaped us. We call it ‘purpose-driven’ because we’re building with intention, not just following trends.

As a new NYC-based brand, how do you see the city’s unique cultural landscape influencing Public Assembly’s aesthetic and ethos?

When it comes to fashion, New York is where it always starts. The diversity, the grind, the hustle – it’s all baked into Public Assembly. We’re inspired by everything around us.

Authenticity seems to be a core pillar of Public Assembly. How do you maintain that authenticity as the brand grows and evolves?

By staying tapped in. We are not interested in chasing every trend, we are interested in representing where we come from and the people who inspired us. We are not trying to impress fashion insiders, we are trying to make pieces that feel like home to people who grew up like we did. As we grow, we’ll bring more people into the fold who share those roots and values. That’s how we keep it authentic.