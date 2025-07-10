Six members of the Secret Service have been suspended without pay in response to the assassination attempt of President Trump in Butler, PA, during the election cycle.

According to CBS News, Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn revealed that the suspensions range from 10 to 42 days without pay or benefits. “We are laser-focused on fixing the root cause of the problem,” said Quinn.

“We aren’t going to fire our way out of this,” Quinn added. “We’re going to focus on the root cause and fix the deficiencies that put us in that situation.

“Secret Service is totally accountable for Butler. Butler was an operational failure and we are focused today on ensuring that it never happens again.”