Stefon Diggs is putting the chatter and gossip to rest when it comes to his relationship with Cardi B. After a wave of chatter across socials suggesting the two had gone their separate ways, the NFL star made it clear that their bond is very much intact.

On July 9, Diggs posted a clip showing him and Cardi side by side during a workout session, a clear move to quiet the noise and send a message of unity. The video not only clapped back at breakup rumors but also came in response to an offensive claim floating online.

One of the stranger rumors accused Diggs of saying Cardi’s body was “smelly because of her BBL.” Diggs was quick to shut that down with one word. “Cap” he wrote, ending any speculation that he had ever made such a comment.

In case you missed it, Cardi herself hasn’t commented directly on the relationship rumors, she’s got her own spotlight moment coming up. The Bronx superstar announced her upcoming album Am I The Drama with a post on the Gram, writing, “my new album is out September 19th!”

Anywho, between Cardi’s music moves and Diggs stepping in to squash false narratives, it looks like the power couple is keeping their focus on what matters and refusing to let the internet spin their story.

Either way, great promotion for Cardi B’s upcoming album. Like, it’s drama, right?