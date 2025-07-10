The Conjure Family isn’t just a new docuseries. It’s a cultural moment. Now available on Apple TV and Prime Video, the series follows Lala Inuti Ahari, a spiritual alchemist and founder of The Conjure, an eight-figure brand rooted in African traditions and sacred practices.

This is a family with range. Tina is recovering from a near-death experience while raising four kids and fielding questions about her relationship with Gunna. Chaela is chasing acting dreams while fighting to carve her own lane. And Eria is quietly launching a music career while grounding her family with emotional strength and spiritual clarity.

The show doesn’t treat spirituality as an aesthetic. It’s presented as both personal power and a serious business. Lala and her daughters offer a rare look at how faith, family, and finances intersect in modern Black households.

Watch the official trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRbEtAsRgoM