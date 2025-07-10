On this day in 1990, Queensbridge native and original Juice Crew member Percy Chapman, better known to the culture as Intelligent Hoodlum, released his self-titled debut album Intelligent Hoodlum via A&M Records.

Backed by the legendary Marley Marl and the up-and-coming genius Large Professor behind the boards, the project stood as a bold and timely statement of Black consciousness and lyrical precision. Arriving at a moment when socio-political rap was gaining traction, Intelligent Hoodlum delivered messages rooted in Five Percent Nation teachings and militant self-awareness, placing the young Tragedy right alongside contemporaries like Poor Righteous Teachers and Brand Nubian.

While Juice Crew’s classic track “The Symphony” is often cited as one of Hip Hop’s greatest posse cuts, many heads slept on the crew’s youngest member. This album gave Tragedy the platform to prove that he wasn’t just another affiliate. He was an emcee with purpose, vision, and razor-sharp bars.

Tracks like the defiant and empowering “Black and Proud,” the politically charged “Arrest the President” (which took direct aim at George H.W. Bush), and the introspective “Back to Reality,” which flipped Soul II Soul’s timeless sample, showcased a balance of lyrical depth and musical versatility. With only 12 tracks, standard at the time, Intelligent Hoodlum kept it concise while delivering heavy content that still resonates today.

Over three decades later, this project remains a blueprint for politically aware street rap, laying the foundation for Tragedy Khadafi’s evolution as a respected voice in Hip Hop’s underground resistance. Salute to Intelligent Hoodlum, Marley Marl, Large Professor, and the A&M team that helped bring this classic to life. This album is more than a debut; it’s a statement of purpose from a young God building his legacy brick by brick.

Peace to the pioneers.