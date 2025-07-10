Young Noble’s Family Launches Go Fund Me Following His Death

The family of Young Noble is seeking support following the death of the Outlawz rapper. Launching a GoFundMe, Noble’s family has a goal of $22,000. “In this hour we ask for prayer. We ask that you understand Mental Health is real. Our Family and community request your support with our next moment in time,” the page reads.

Sources tell TMZ Hip Hop that Noble, born Rufus Lee Cooper III, died Friday morning in Atlanta from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local authorities have not yet released an official statement.

Noble joined the Outlawz in early 1996 and was the final member personally recruited by Tupac. He featured on four tracks from Tupac’s posthumous 1996 album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including the fan-favorite “Hail Mary.”

Over the years, Noble released multiple solo albums, including Noble Justice and Son of God, carving out a career that honored Tupac’s legacy while building his own.

In 2021, he suffered a severe heart attack and expressed gratitude for survival, saying he was thankful for a second chance. Sources say he had recently been active and social, even playing basketball with friends, and showed no visible signs of distress.