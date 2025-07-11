Clipse has returned with their first album in over 15 years. Let God Sort Em Out marks the Virginia duo’s fourth studio project and the first since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops. In a sit-down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Pusha T and No Malice reflected on the making of the album, their longtime collaborator Pharrell, and the unique creative space they shared in Paris.

The entire project was recorded at the Louis Vuitton headquarters, where Pharrell now serves as Men’s Creative Director. With fashion sketches, fabric samples and shoe designs swirling around them, Pusha T described the space as a flowing creative environment with no closed doors or traditional recording booths.

“Basically, one of the criteria for him to even be in Paris as much as he is was to have a studio set up. So with that being the criteria, like you said, it is pretty much set up like this. If you look that way, you’d have a studio back there. The sliding doors open up. You have somebody sketching right here, you have somebody with shoes and bags over here. You got people with fabrics back there. And it’s just a strong, just a flow through. And when we’re there, it all starts with the music. Everybody’s listening to the music. They’re listening to you as you create. There is no booth, so you’re recording in open air. You can close the door, but other than that, it’s just a flow-through.“ – Pusha T

No Malice echoed that sentiment, describing the sessions as deeply personal. “I think it’s always like family. Me, my brother, Pharrell, while we’re there, even his parents are there. We all come up together. Same area. It just felt like a real good family setting, things that we’re used to. The creative aspect, the same as it’s always been from yay high. You know what I’m saying? So, it’s the same. It’s nothing hard,” he said.

The result is a refined, confident album that seamlessly blends legacy and luxury. Let God Sort Em Out is a sonic return to form, elevated by its atmospheric quality and the timeless chemistry between two brothers and a producer who helped define their sound.