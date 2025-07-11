Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

GIVĒON Reveals How USHER Continues to Inspire His Career

July 11, 2025
Shawn Grant
GIVĒON sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss his upcoming sophomore album BELOVED, offering insight into the emotional journey behind the project.

The R&B singer revealed that the album began while he was in a relationship and was completed after a breakup, adding layers of personal transformation to the music.

In their conversation, GIVĒON opened up about how USHER’s career continues to motivate him. “I want to stay around because I value longevity,” he told Lowe. “As a Black American rhythm and blues artist, I’m looking at [USHER] like, ‘All I have to do is be quality?’”

He praised USHER’s consistency and commitment to excellence, citing the Super Bowl halftime show and sold-out tours as proof of how far R&B can go.

With BELOVED on the way, GIVĒON aims to channel that same work ethic and evolution in his own artistry.