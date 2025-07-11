Harleston Vinod’s “Peace of Mind” Is a Powerful Reflection of Growth and Clarity

Harleston Vinod brings healing and self-awareness to the forefront with Peace of Mind, a single that embodies his emotional evolution as an artist. The calm yet commanding track speaks directly to listeners in search of closure, strength, and personal peace.

“This song represents overcoming,” Vinod shares. “Whether it’s emotional pain, physical setbacks, or life transitions—once you survive it, you earn that peace of mind.”

The production is handled by Jack Rawley, who not only engineered the track but played all the live instruments. The synergy between artist and producer allowed this record to manifest almost effortlessly. “We wrapped it in under an hour,” Vinod says. “It flowed through me.”

Peace of Mind is part of the deeper emotional arc Vinod explores through his music, and it’s quickly becoming a fan favorite for good reason.

Watch the official Peace of Mind video now: