Yankees standout Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a surprise appearance at Long Island University on Monday, meeting with high school students from the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment’s summer sports management academy. The visit followed the Yankees’ home game win, adding excitement to an already memorable day.

Chisholm, joined by his agent Mike Roderiguez, spent time taking photos, signing autographs, and leading a mock press conference that quickly became a highlight for the students. The hands-on experience gave the group a taste of real sports media engagement and athlete relations.

Former professional basketball player and Roc Nation School professor Tajay Ashmeade also joined the visit, creating a star-powered environment focused on mentorship and inspiration. The event offered students a unique chance to engage with professionals in the sports world, blending education with real-world experience. For many, the day was a career-defining moment they will never forget.