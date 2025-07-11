Justin Bieber Releases New Album SWAG Inspired by Family and Growth

Justin Bieber has released his seventh studio album, SWAG, now available via Def Jam Recordings. The 21-track project features collaborations with Daniel Caesar, Dijon, Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, and more, with Bieber taking an active role in production.

The album marks a new chapter for the global superstar, shaped by his life as a husband and father. That personal evolution is reflected in the album’s sound, which leans more introspective and emotionally raw than past releases.

Bieber described SWAG as his most honest work yet, offering listeners a deeper look into his growth both artistically and personally.