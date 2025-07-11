Houston legend Kirko Bangz is embarking on a bold new chapter, and on July 11th, he delivered a cinematic visual for his latest single, “Gotta Be A G.” Produced by fellow Houston icon DJ Chose, the track is a powerful summer anthem centered on themes of love, betrayal, and resilience.

In the video, Kirko takes fans on an emotional journey, exploring what happens when a trusted person turns against you. The visual leans into high-drama storytelling, featuring a high-energy, “Fast & Furious”-style car meet scene that showcases a new dimension of Kirko’s artistry and acting skills.

The release of “Gotta Be A G” marks the beginning of Kirko’s ‘Choose Self’ era, a period defined by reclaiming his space and leveling up as an artist. This visual is the first of many major announcements to come, signaling a powerful reintroduction to the Houston icon for fans old and new.

You can watch the official music video for “Gotta Be A G” below.