Lil Yachty has dropped a surprise new track, “Won’t Diss You,” alongside a stylized music video directed by AMD Visuals and Little Miles. The video leans into a vintage VHS aesthetic, with bold vignettes and warm tones that amplify its retro vibe.

Against hard-hitting production, Yachty delivers with signature flair, balancing flat-toned repetition and bursts of melodic energy. He’s seen rapping beside vintage cars, modeling vibrant outfits, and flashing jewelry alongside a female co-star.

The release follows last month’s “MURDA” and coincides with Yachty’s Chromakopia World Tour, featuring Tyler, the Creator. The duo is set to perform at Madison Square Garden on July 14 and 15.

With “Won’t Diss You,” Yachty continues pushing creative boundaries while staying rooted in his bold, ever-evolving style.