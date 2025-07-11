Mariah The Scientist has revealed her fourth studio album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, will arrive August 22 via Epic Records. The announcement follows the breakout success of her latest single, “Burning Blue,” which recently climbed into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 25 and topped the Apple Music charts.

The rising R&B star also shared that she is now an official voting member of The Recording Academy, the organization behind the GRAMMY® Awards. “To be invited into a space that uplifts artists like me is a full circle moment,” she said.

Known for her raw honesty and emotional lyricism, Mariah continues to carve out a lane that’s both powerful and deeply personal. With HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, she looks set to further her ascent in music while staying true to her voice.