Pusha T is shedding light on how Kendrick Lamar joined “Chains and Whips,” one of the most talked-about tracks from Clipse’s new album Let God Sort Em Out. In a new Apple Music interview, the Virginia rapper explained how the collaboration came together during recording sessions in Paris.

“We had the record,” Pusha said. “We were in the studio just creating an album, and his publisher happened to be in the studio. It was in Paris, and just was listening and called Dot and was like, ‘Listen, you need to be on this album.'”

Rather than specifically pitching one track, Pusha opened the vault. “And so we sent him a few records. I was like, ‘Man, listen here, take them, whatever you want.’ And man, through everything that was going on, man, he really came back with that. And I mean, if you just think about the time, it was like anybody could have used the excuse not to.” You know what I’m saying?”

“Chains and Whips” has since become a highlight of Let God Sort Em Out, merging two elite lyricists over a dark, cinematic beat.