Sukihana continues to redefine the rules of Southern rap with the release of her new single “Make U Rain” featuring R&B star Jeremih. The slow-burning, seductive track highlights a more sensual side of the bold entertainer, blending raw lyricism with silky melodies perfect for intimate late-night moments.

Known for her fearless energy and viral personality, Sukihana is entering a new creative era marked by elevated visuals, high-concept styling, and a sharpened focus on performance. “Make U Rain” follows her fiery March release “Mary K,” a freestyle that flexed her flirtatious pen and lyrical agility. Together with 2024’s “WTFO” and “Suki Suki,” which flipped King Floyd’s “Groove Me” into a bold sex-positive anthem, Sukihana is showing artistic range without compromising her authenticity.

Long celebrated for her unfiltered voice and body-positive stance, Suki is proving she’s more than just a viral sensation. With each release, she continues to build a confident, genre-bending lane that is entirely her own.