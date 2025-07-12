Clipse is setting the record straight on the inspiration behind their track “So Be It” from the new album Let God Sort Em Out. In a conversation with Apple Music, Pusha T and No Malice opened up about a moment that left a lasting impression during the album’s creative process.

Pusha T explained that Travis Scott visited their Paris studio while promoting Utopia, unexpectedly interrupting sessions. “Travis Scott comes to the headquarters basically on his album promo, ‘Goofy Suitcase Utopia’, doing his one, two, step,” said Pusha. “While he’s doing that, he comes just interrupts the session, plays his music, whatever the case may be. Cool. After that, soon after that, there’s a verse, the “Meltdown” verse that came out talking about Pharrell’s jewelry, so on and so forth, that was on his album.” Mind you interrupt the session, you play the album, you don’t play that. You don’t say nothing about that, and you put it out there.”

Pusha viewed the move as disrespectful. “Mind you interrupt the session, you play the album, you don’t play that. You don’t say nothing about that, and you put it out there. And for me, I just thought it was disrespectful.

“And I personally don’t like rappers who don’t rap. I don’t want to hear that. I don’t want it. So to come and interrupt the session to do something backhanded and backbiting, and not for nothing, like, man, I done had to put my arm around you before. You know what I’m saying? But to go along with the title, “So Be It,” for me, you can’t really take it no… I had to step back from it and of course speak to it.”

Here it all below.