Drake took Night One of Wireless Festival in London to a whole different level, turning the stage into a love letter for true R&B fans and music heads alike.

With a roster full of surprises and deep cuts, the 6God delivered a genre-blending set that highlighted his appreciation for soulful melodies and timeless vocals.

But wait, the night’s most unforgettable moment was the surprise introduction of Lauryn Hill, who stepping out to a roar of disbelief and admiration.

And ICYMI, Drizzy curated a lineup of special guests bridged multiple generations of R&B afficionados. Millennial icons Bobby Valentino and Mario joined him for crowd-pleasers “Slow Down” and “Let Me Love You.” Bryson Tiller brought TrapSoul vibes with “Exchange” and “Whatever She Wants,” while GIVEON provided haunting vocals on “Chicago Freestyle.” PARTYNEXTDOOR appeared throughout the set, performing a slate of tracks including “Come and See Me,” “Moth Balls,” “Somebody Loves Me,” and “Spider-Man Superman.”

When it came to the emotional core of the night, that came when Drake welcomed Lauryn Hill to the stage. She delivered a soulful rendition of her classic “Ex-Factor,” which seamlessly transformed into Drake’s chart-topping “Nice for What” that famously samples her 1998 anthem. As the moment unfolded, the energy from the crowd was electric.

One fan called it “One of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen live,” adding, “This was an absolutely insane moment to see live in the flesh.” The surprise even left social personality BenDaDonnn stunned, as captured during Adin Ross’s Kick stream.

Drake made sure the vibes stayed fluid, effortlessly weaving through his discography with fan-favorites like “Jaded,” “Jungle,” “Passionfruit,” “Shot For Me,” and “Marvins Room.” He even dipped into his latest collaborative work with PARTYNEXTDOOR from their joint project Some Sexy Songs 4 U, showing off tracks like “CN Tower,” “DIE TRYING,” and “NOKIA.”

Closing the show with a heartfelt Whitney Houston cover of “I Will Always Love You” and a nod to Hill’s Fugees legacy with “Ready or Not,” Drake reminded fans why he remains one of the greatest performers in the game. Period.

Check out the full Setlist below:

Come and See Me (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Marvins Room

Teenage Fever

Virginia Beach

Feel No Ways

Passionfruit

Hours in Silence

Shot For Me

Jungle

Jaded

Slow Down (with Bobby V)

Let Me Love You (with Mario)

Chicago Freestyle (with GIVEON)

Whatever She Wants (with Bryson Tiller)

Exchange (with Bryson Tiller)

CN Tower (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Moth Balls (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Spider-Man Superman (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Die Trying (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

OMW (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Somebody Loves Me (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Pimmie’s Dilemma

NOKIA

I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston cover)

Ready or Not (with Lauryn Hill)

Ex-Factor / Nice For What (with Lauryn Hill)

Wireless Night One is now in the books, and with two more nights to go, the anticipation of who’s going to join Drizzy is already buzzing.