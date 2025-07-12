GIVĒON joined Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for a revealing conversation about his upcoming sophomore album BELOVED, offering a deeper look into how heartbreak and self-awareness shaped the project.

“I started the project in a relationship and I’m releasing it single,” GIVĒON said. The relationship, which lasted a few years, became a mirror through which he saw himself more clearly.

As he explained to Lowe, listening back to the album felt like viewing an old photograph. “You take a picture and look at it long enough, and you start noticing things. That’s what happened when I listened to the album. I thought, ‘Maybe that’s why it didn’t work. Maybe it was me.’”

Themes of reflection and growth anchor BELOVED, which GIVĒON described as autobiographical. The emotional depth of the music not only captures his past but also reveals a version of himself that, he now admits, “should not be in a relationship.”

BELOVED is set to arrive with high expectations, carrying the weight of personal transformation and a desire to connect through vulnerability.