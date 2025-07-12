Saweetie is back with something bold and unapologetic as she teases her latest single “Boffum” ahead of her upcoming tour in Australia. Set to drop July 18, the track is produced by J. White Did It and channels confidence, clever bars, and a subtle nod to Young Buck’s early 2000s anthem “Shorty Wanna Ride.”

In a stylish visual shared on the Gram, Saweetie appears in a sleek white bikini paired with fur boots while effortlessly delivering lines that highlight her take-what’s-yours attitude. “Want the head or the box? Both of ‘em / Bracelet or the watch? Both of ‘em / Kelly or the croc? Both of ‘em / My hair, nails? Both of ‘em / Lady or a pimp? Both of ‘em.”

“Boffum” marks Saweetie’s first solo release of 2024 and arrives as a standalone drop without ties to a full album or EP, at least for now. Known for reinventing classic tracks with her own flavor, Saweetie continues the trend that brought her hits like “My Type” and “Tap In.”

As you can imagine, the teaser instantly sparked reactions across socials. Kehlani chimed in with, “She’s bAaAaAaaAaack!” while Tinashe added, “I’m ready.” The clip also drew love from Lola Brooke, Tay Money, and Stunna Girl, proving the icy one still knows how to create a moment.

Here’s the thing, although a debut album isn’t dropping just yet, Saweetie recently shared during an interview on Call Her Daddy that fans can expect her first full length project in 2025. “I feel like I finally know myself,” she revealed. “I felt like I was constantly in this weird transition phase… like, ‘What am I even talking about?’”

Until then, she’s heading to Australia, kicking off in Perth on July 30, where she will be giving fans a chance to experience her new era live. With “Boffum” heating up, Saweetie is clearly not choosing sides. She’s taking it all.