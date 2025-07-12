On this date in 2005, T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records delivered the official soundtrack to the gritty Memphis-based film Hustle & Flow, a release that would leave a lasting mark on both Hip-Hop and Hollywood. Blending real Southern grit with cinematic storytelling, the project helped usher in a new level of visibility and respect for Southern rap on the mainstream stage.

Leading the pack was the now-iconic track “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” produced by Three 6 Mafia and performed in the film by Terrence Howard. The anthem would go on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 78th Academy Awards—a historic moment that cemented Three 6 Mafia’s place in music and film history as the first hip-hop group to win in that category.

The soundtrack was more than just a backdrop to the film—it was a Southern statement piece. Webbie’s “Bad Bitch” featuring the always unapologetic Trina became a club staple, while “I’m a King (Remix)” featuring T.I. and Lil Scrappy, powered by Lil Jon’s signature crunk production, brought high energy and regal pride to the streets.

Terrence Howard, in his role as aspiring rapper Djay, brought authenticity to tracks like “Whoop That Trick” and “Hustle & Flow (It Ain’t Over),” which blurred the lines between fiction and reality with raw delivery and storytelling rooted in the real-life struggle for a way out.

Two of the singles off the album—“Bad Bitch” and “I’m a King (Remix)”—charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, proving the project’s commercial appeal alongside its critical acclaim.

Salute to Grand Hustle, Three 6 Mafia, Webbie, Trina, Lil Boosie, and every Dirty South artist who brought fire and authenticity to this landmark soundtrack. Hustle & Flow didn’t just reflect the grind—it elevated it into history.