Silicon Valley chipmaker Nvidia has cemented its position at the forefront of the technology world, briefly becoming the first publicly traded company to surpass a $4 trillion market valuation. The milestone, reached this week, underscores the immense investor excitement surrounding the artificial intelligence boom, which is powered by the company’s industry-leading processors.

The company’s rapid ascent is seen as a major shift in the tech landscape, comparable in scale to the launch of the first iPhone nearly two decades ago. In a notable changing of the guard, the AI bellwether is now worth hundreds of billions more than Apple, the company that once led the market to $1, $2, and $3 trillion valuations. Nvidia’s rise comes as Apple has faced challenges in its own AI ambitions, with a more-than-year-old promise to improve its virtual assistant and a recent acknowledgment that its full AI vision will not be delivered until next year. The situation has led to speculation that Apple may need to acquire a tech startup to regain momentum.

The market’s ravenous appetite for Nvidia’s specialized chips is the primary driver of its explosive growth. The company’s stock price has surged tenfold since early 2023, catapulting its market value from about $400 billion to $4 trillion. While the stock did close below that threshold, optimism remains high. Some analysts are already predicting the stock will climb higher in the coming year, pushing the company’s market value toward $4.8 trillion.

Other tech giants are also contributing to the AI frenzy, collectively budgeting hundreds of billions of dollars for investments in the technology this year—a significant amount of which is expected to flow into Nvidia’s coffers. The company’s meteoric rise has elevated its CEO, Jensen Huang, to a prominent figure in the industry, with his personal fortune now estimated at over $140 billion.

The company has shown resilience in the face of recent challenges. After a brief dip in early April following new tariffs, the stock quickly rebounded and delivered another stellar quarterly report in late May, highlighting a multi-billion-dollar profit despite government restrictions on some of its sales. The Santa Clara-based company is scheduled to release its next quarterly report on August 27.