Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist and humanitarian 21 Savage lit up Wireless Festival 2025 in Finsbury Park this past weekend, delivering a performance that underscored his undeniable impact on hip-hop. The Atlanta native brought the house down with a special guest appearance by Drake, marking their first shared stage since the “It’s All A Blur” tour. The duo thrilled fans with chart-topping hits “Knife Talk” and “Rich Flex,” both from their critically acclaimed joint album, Her Loss, which dominated the Billboard 200 and was hailed as the biggest hip-hop release of 2022.

21 Savage’s appearance at Wireless Festival 2025 is just the latest highlight in what has been a truly remarkable period for the artist. His recent collaboration with Central Cee on the hit single ‘GBP’ has further solidified his global appeal. Musically, he continues to garner significant accolades, having been nominated for ‘Top Rap Album’ at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards for his highly acclaimed ‘american dream’ album. He also received four nominations for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, including coveted nods for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” and “Album of the Year.”

Beyond his musical prowess, 21 Savage has continued to make significant strides as a humanitarian and community leader. He recently launched his “Bank Account” financial literacy week, partnering with Dekalb County and Wealthy Habits to bring real-life financial education to students across five schools. His dedication to giving back was formally recognized last August when he was honored with four proclamations and two community action awards at the 6th Annual Holiday toy drive in Atlanta, culminating in the declaration of December 21st as “21 Savage Day” in the State of Georgia.

Named the most sought-after featured artist in recent rap history, 21 Savage has truly owned the past year. His 8th annual Leading by Example Foundation back-to-school drive in August distributed custom financial literacy books to over 2,000 students, showcasing his ongoing commitment to youth empowerment. Furthermore, he headlined Wireless Festival 2024 in London, recently wrapped the highly anticipated “American Dream Tour,” graced the cover of Rolling Stone, made his SNL debut, delivered a headline performance at Coachella 2024, and was notably honored as one of TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2024.

With his continued musical success, impactful humanitarian work, and growing mainstream recognition, 21 Savage remains a dominant force, consistently pushing boundaries both on and off the stage.

