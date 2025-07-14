Global DJ & Music Mogul Ignites Cultural and Economic Revival in Small Cities   

The iconic CEO of Straiter Enterprise Inc., the venture capital firm behind UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954, FameUS Marketing, The Majors Talent Discovery Hub, and World Jams Radio Network, is launching a bold new initiative starting with Chester, South Carolina

FameUS — Globally known as DJ Caprice, few music executives have built a reputation as versatile, visionary, and culturally influential as Edward Straiter. But in 2025, the world-renowned DJ, entrepreneur, and entertainment investor is making headlines for a different reason — transforming small towns into cultural powerhouses.

Straiter, the Founder and CEO of Straiter Enterprise Inc., a globally recognized venture capital firm, has spent over three decades in the music industry—building platforms, labels, and experiences that move crowds and economies. Now, he’s launching a strategic initiative to revitalize underserved cities and towns through music, media, tourism, and community investment.

“You shouldn’t have to live in New York, Atlanta, or L.A. to feel connected to the global culture,” says Straiter. “Some of the greatest stories, talent, and potential live in small towns — they just need someone to help amplify it.”

A Global Empire with Community Roots

Straiter Enterprise Inc. is the umbrella for several powerhouse brands that have influenced multiple layers of the entertainment world:

UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954 – A legacy entertainment and touring brand known for concert production, artist management, and catalog development.



– A legacy entertainment and touring brand known for concert production, artist management, and catalog development. FameUS Marketing – A cultural strategy and branding firm that helps artists, labels, and creatives build iconic identities and campaigns.



– A cultural strategy and branding firm that helps artists, labels, and creatives build iconic identities and campaigns. The Majors Talent Discovery Hub – A talent development platform designed to find, educate, and launch emerging artists through performance, licensing, and mentorship opportunities.



– A talent development platform designed to find, educate, and launch emerging artists through performance, licensing, and mentorship opportunities. World Jams Radio Network – A syndicated radio and digital media network with reach in multiple global markets and deep roots in urban and independent music culture.



Together, these companies form a powerful infrastructure — one that Straiter is now applying to uplift smaller communities that have been historically overlooked in music and media investment.

Starting with Chester, South Carolina: The Blueprint for Cultural Growth

Straiter’s first major move in this local-market initiative is in Chester, South Carolina, where he has partnered with CBC Media Group, LLC, the local media company that owns and operates WGCD 104.5 FM. Run by community leaders Lashonda and Shawn Crosby, WGCD has long been a trusted voice in the region, delivering uplifting programming, gospel, R&B, and community talk.

Through this strategic alliance, Straiter is bringing technical resources, national distribution, content syndication, and industry training to the station — enabling it to evolve into a full-scale broadcast and digital media hub.

“What Lashonda and Shawn have built is powerful,” Straiter adds. “We’re not replacing their voice — we’re amplifying it with the infrastructure to go global.”

Culture as an Engine of Growth: Music, Tourism, and Talent Investment

Straiter’s approach to local development doesn’t follow traditional business models. It centers around culture as the currency — investing in creative platforms that drive real economic activity.

Through a series of initiatives powered by his brands, Straiter is introducing:

Pop-Up Music Venues & Community Events – Flexible spaces for performances, DJ nights, showcases, and youth events that support local entrepreneurs and artists.



– Flexible spaces for performances, DJ nights, showcases, and youth events that support local entrepreneurs and artists. World Jams Radio Expansion – Equipment upgrades, podcast training, and access to national interviews and advertising for WGCD and other small-market stations.



– Equipment upgrades, podcast training, and access to national interviews and advertising for WGCD and other small-market stations. FameUS Micro-Branding Labs – On-the-ground creative studios where local artists, designers, and influencers can receive marketing guidance, content support, and production tools.



– On-the-ground creative studios where local artists, designers, and influencers can receive marketing guidance, content support, and production tools. The Majors Talent Discovery Hub – Southern Circuit Launch

A regional activation of Straiter’s discovery and development platform, bringing auditions, workshops, and mentorship to small towns across the South — with Chester as a launch point.



A regional activation of Straiter’s discovery and development platform, bringing to small towns across the South — with Chester as a launch point. Cultural Tourism Campaigns – Working with local leaders and tourism boards to position cities like Chester as unique, creative destinations with music, food, history, and soul.



From Celebrity DJ to Community Architect

While Edward “DJ Caprice” Straiter has spun for sold-out crowds, managed platinum-selling talent, and shaped the sound of a generation, he’s just as passionate about using music as a tool for deeper change.

He’s leveraging his influence not just to entertain — but to empower.

“I’ve played global stages and boardrooms, but nothing moves me like building something that helps others win,” he said. “This isn’t charity. This is smart business with heart.”

This ethos is echoed in Straiter’s new development model — where concert halls, radio booths, and fashion studios become launchpads for economic growth, job creation, and renewed civic pride.

Why Small Cities? Why Now?

As major markets become saturated and cost-prohibitive for young creatives and small businesses, Straiter sees limitless potential in regional cities and towns that have talent but lack access.

“There’s untapped genius in these places. I want to build the bridges — not just into the culture, but into prosperity,” he said.

With a blueprint that is part entertainment playbook, part economic development plan, Straiter aims to roll out similar partnerships and cultural investments in multiple cities across the South and Midwest over the next 18–24 months.

About Edward “DJ Caprice” Straiter

Edward Straiter, known globally as DJ Caprice, is a celebrity DJ, music executive, cultural strategist, and Founder/CEO of Straiter Enterprise Inc. His influence spans four decades in entertainment, with leadership roles across radio, concert production, music publishing, fashion branding, and artist development. As a former CEO of Cashbox Magazine and the driving force behind UniversalCMG, FameUS Marketing, The Majors Talent Discovery Hub, and World Jams Radio Network, Straiter is one of the most versatile and visionary minds in the industry today. (https://www.edwardstraiter.com)

About CBC Media Group / WGCD 104.5 FM

CBC Media Group, LLC is a South Carolina-based media company founded by Lashonda and Shawn Crosby. With roots in gospel and community programming, their station WGCD 104.5 FM has been a voice for Chester County and surrounding areas for decades. Through its new partnership with Straiter Enterprise Inc., WGCD is poised to become a nationally recognized hub for creative media and talent development. (https://www.wgcdfm.com/)

Chester, SC — And Towns Like It — Are the Future. DJ Caprice Is Making Sure the World Sees It.