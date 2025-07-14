JAY-Z has responded to a federal paternity lawsuit filed by Rymir Satterthwaite, calling the claims “fabricated” and part of a long-running harassment campaign. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the rapper’s legal team firmly denied the allegations, which accuse JAY-Z of being Satterthwaite’s biological father.

Satterthwaite, 31, alleged in a May 6 filing that the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, fathered him following a brief relationship with his mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, in the 1990s. JAY-Z has consistently denied the claim.

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed and rejected in multiple other courts,” JAY-Z’s attorney stated. “Satterthwaite’s continued harassment and disregard of those rulings has already resulted in a contempt order.”

JAY-Z’s team said this latest suit is just the newest chapter in a decades-long pattern of legal attacks. Satterthwaite, whose previous lawsuits were dismissed, has accused the hip-hop mogul of using legal manipulation to avoid a paternity test and suppress the case.

The court has yet to determine whether this new filing will proceed. JAY-Z has not personally commented on the case, but his legal team maintains the allegations are baseless and have been consistently rejected by the courts.