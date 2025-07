Justin Bieber’s new album SWAG has debuted at No. 1 on both the Global and U.S. Apple Music and Spotify album charts, marking a major career milestone. The project’s standout track “DAISIES” also landed at No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Song Debut charts, while “ALL I CAN TAKE” claimed the top spot on Apple Music’s Song Debut rankings. The chart dominance underscores Bieber’s continued global impact and the massive reception to his latest release.