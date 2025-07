We could get a cross-generational boxing dream match. Laila Ali has revealed that she would “think about” coming out of retirement for a dream match with current champion Claressa Shields.

But what would it take? About $15-20 million. “Unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we’re not going to have a conversation,” Ali said. “I’m not trying to come back and fight, but if someone offered that kind of money, I would actually have to think about it.”