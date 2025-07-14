The mother-daughter duo at the center of a shocking viral parking dispute in Ridgewood, Queens, have broken their silence, offering apologies and sharing their perspective on the heated clash that led to their arrest. Andreea Dumitru, 45, and Sabrina Starman, 21, spoke in an exclusive interview, providing details about the July 7, 2025, altercation with 21-year-old Jada McPherson, which began over a parking spot being held with trash cans.

The incident, which gained widespread attention after a video of the brawl was posted online, resulted in charges of first-degree assault and second-degree harassment against Dumitru and Starman.

In the interview, Andreea Dumitru stated she arrived about 15 minutes after the initial confrontation began and tried to de-escalate the situation. However, she claims McPherson immediately became verbally abusive, using racial slurs, misgendering Sabrina, and threatening them for approximately 45 minutes. Dumitru expressed deep regret for her actions during the altercation, acknowledging that her response was wrong and stating she has not had peace since the incident. While apologizing for her approach, she also emphasized that McPherson’s continuous provocation contributed to the situation.

Sabrina Starman, who identifies as an intersex trans woman, corroborated her mother’s account, stating she came downstairs after hearing screaming and insults directed at her mother and others, including racial slurs and misgendering comments aimed at her. Starman explained that her reaction stemmed from a desire to protect her mother and the constant provocation they endured. She also apologized for her actions, attributing her reaction to past trauma and a protective instinct for the trans, intersex, Latino, and Hispanic communities.

Both women described receiving death threats and harassment since the video went viral, leading to fear for their safety and an inability to sleep or eat. Sabrina specifically mentioned feeling unsafe and unable to comfortably leave her home, especially after just starting to feel comfortable in her own skin. They clarified that the third individual seen in the video was a neighbor, not a family member, and they do not condone his actions.

Regarding the parking situation, Dumitru and Starman explained that the spot was being held for Andrea because she was getting food for her disabled son, who requires the car to be parked close to the house for medical reasons. They admitted to using street cones to save parking spots, a practice they learned from neighbors, but stated they would never do it again after this incident.

Watch the full interview below.