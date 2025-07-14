Stephen A. Smith has chosen his ledge. Appearing on NewsNation, Smith addressed the Epstein lists, which is now stated never to have existed. While he believes a list exists, Smith wonders why everyone cares.
“I could give a damn about the Epstein client list because it has no effect on me whatsoever,” said Smith. “I have a life and I don’t understand, for the life of me, why it matters this much.”
“With all the stuff going on in this country, will all the power that you possess…that’s why you’re upset with Trump?” Smith said.
“I don’t blame Trump for one bit to be like, ‘Really, that’s what matters to you?’”
Stephen A. Smith Dismisses Public Obsession with Epstein List
