Teyana Taylor is a superwoman of talents. She is expanding her arsenal, looking to become a chef. Sharing on Instagram, Taylor revealed she has enrolled in culinary school.

“Went into my first day of Culinary school with a banggggggg s/o to my Twinskiiiiiii Junebuggggggg!,” Teyana shared online. “Wow… it’s really happening. A dream I’ve carried in my heart for so long is finally becoming a reality and I’m feeling every bit of it.”

You can see the message below.