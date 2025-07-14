Donald Trump said he is “giving serious consideration” to revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship in a social media post made on Saturday, July 12. The former president’s comments come in response to O’Donnell’s ongoing criticism and her recent move to Ireland earlier this year.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

O’Donnell quickly responded to the post, calling Trump “mentally ill” and a “disgrace.” In an Instagram statement, she wrote, “The president of the USA has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is — a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself.”

The long-running feud between Trump, 79, and O’Donnell, 63, dates back nearly two decades and has often played out in the public eye. However, this latest exchange raises questions about political rhetoric and the use of social media to target individual citizens. As of now, there is no legal pathway for revoking a person’s citizenship based on political disagreement.