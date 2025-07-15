Guessing iCloud isn’t the top tier choice of data security these days. Okay, so the audio from a 911 call made by Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, has now been released following a bold vehicle break-in in Atlanta that allegedly involved the theft of confidential tour content, including unreleased Beyoncé music.

Our friends at TMZ broke the story that the crazy incident took place on July 8, 2025, at Krog Street Market, where Grant’s rented SUV was parked. In the recording, which Atlanta police recently made public, Grant can be heard clearly shaken as he explains the seriousness of the theft to the dispatcher.

Just saying, being that the data was that valuable, why keep it locked up in a car and not close to the vest, literally.

“Someone broke into my car… they stole my computers and everything,” he says in a hurried tone. “It’s really, really important information. I work with someone who’s of a high status and I really need my computer and everything.”

What’s more. Grant went on to explain that he had already begun tracking the stolen electronics using Apple’s Find My app in an urgent attempt to locate them before the contents could be leaked or destroyed. Items taken in the break-in included two hard drives, multiple laptops, and a set of AirPods. Grant claims the devices held unreleased, watermarked tracks from Beyoncé, along with detailed Cowboy Carter Tour material like set lists and production notes.

Local authorities responded quickly, dusting the vehicle for fingerprints and tracing the location of the missing AirPods to a red and silver Hyundai Elantra believed to be tied to the crime. A warrant has been issued for a suspect, though police have not confirmed whether any of the missing items have been recovered.

Hope the data was encrypted. And at this time, no arrests have been made as the high profile investigation is still underway.