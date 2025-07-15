Andrew Cuomo Still Targeting NYC Mayor’s Office Despite Losing Primary

Andrew Cuomo is not giving up after losing the New York City mayoral Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani, opting to run as a third-party candidate.

The news comes in a newly released video on his social media channels, where he greets citizens in the streets of New York City. “Every day, I’m going to be hitting the streets, meeting you where you are to hear the good and the bad, problems and solutions, because for the next few months, it’s my responsibility to earn your vote,” he says.

According to CNN, the third-party candidacy could provide a boost to Mamdani, a 33-year-old socialist, as it may split the votes of his opponents. Mamdani is also confident in beating Cuomo again. “While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams trip over themselves to make deals in back rooms with billionaires, we are focused on fighting for working New Yorkers.”