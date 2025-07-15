Azealia Banks is stirring the tea pot once again, this time bringing MMA fighter Conor McGregor into the chat. The rapper took to the Gram on July 14 and posted what she claimed were direct messages from McGregor, including explicit photos and captions that quickly had socials buzzing.

One of the images appeared to show McGregor completely exposed with a message that read, “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.” Another showed a weight attached to his body with the caption, “Lifting weights.”

Banks wasted no time reacting. She clapped back with a sharp tweet, “How you gonna send a bh some crooked d pics then threaten her not to tell.” She followed it up with, “Na do you know who the f I am? This is HARAM… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland?”

She later posted that the photos vanished shortly after, suggesting McGregor might have deleted them. “The motherf***er woke up early LOL,” she joked. Continuing the back and forth, she sarcastically tweeted “Conor McGregor 4 President” and even implied their digital exchanges go way back. “No me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016,” she wrote.

Before signing off, Banks shared her thoughts on male behavior in general, tweeting, “Men are so homo and obsessed with d*** it’s not even funny.”

That part.