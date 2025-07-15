An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in Atlanta who is believed to have broken into an SUV and stolen items, including Beyoncé’s tour plans and unreleased music.

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, Beyoncé’s choreographer and a dancer were in Atlanta ahead of the launch of her tour dates in the area, where someone broke into their vehicle. Police have issued a warrant for the crime that happened after 8 p.m. on July 8 at Krog Street Market.

Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue stated that their rental black Jeep Wagoneer was broken into through the lift gate, with two suitcases taken. “Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the incident report read.

“He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists.”

Additional items stolen include clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops, and AirPods Max headphones. Police were able to use the “Find my” feature on the headphones to track them to a car of interest. Footage of the break-in and fingerprints were collected at the scene.