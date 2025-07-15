Bruno Mars is once again leaning into the speculation surrounding his rumored casino debts, this time with a playful shout during a live show moment that lit up the Gram.

The chart-topping superstar made a surprise appearance at Rosé’s Los Angeles concert and decided to add a dose of humor to the mix. Sharing a clip from the night on his socials, Mars declared, “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!!” followed by another energetic outburst, “Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!” giving props to his backup singer.

This moment arrives amid ongoing chatter about Mars’ alleged gambling history. According to a report from earlier this year, an anonymous source claimed, “[MGM] basically own him. He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt.”

MGM, however, was quick to push back on the claims and reaffirmed its support for Mars. In a statement shared with Complex, the entertainment giant stated, “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.”

Despite the speculation, Bruno seems to be keeping things light, joking his way through the rumors and continuing to show up with the same energy that’s kept fans hooked for years.