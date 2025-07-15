Is Diddy doing it? Rehab and therapy that is. As his sentencing date approaches, Diddy has begun participating in therapy and rehabilitation efforts while in federal custody. According to our friends at TMZ, the music icon is now enrolled in two structured programs: the STOP Program, which addresses domestic and sexual violence prevention, and a separate drug rehab initiative overseen by Dr. Harry K. Wexler. In addition, he’s reportedly receiving ongoing one-on-one therapy sessions.

So check it, insiders close to the situation say Diddy is trying to take responsibility and reflect on the actions that have led to his current legal troubles. One source described the move as “a step toward redemption,” suggesting the mogul is genuinely trying to face the challenges that have haunted his public image.

As you can imagine, not everyone is convinced and with good concern. With serious allegations coming to light during his recent trial, including disturbing claims of abuse from Cassie and another individual identified as Jane, along with testimony about drug use where some observers believe Diddy’s efforts may be more about legal strategy than personal growth. Entering rehab or counseling ahead of sentencing is not uncommon for defendants hoping to soften the judge’s ruling.

In case you missed, he avoided conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Diddy was found guilty on two counts related to prostitution. Federal prosecutors are pushing for a four-year sentence, but the final call will be made by Judge Arun Subramanian at the hearing scheduled for October 3.