Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances TV

Busta Rhymes, Clipse, and GELO to Perform at 2025 ESPYS

July 15, 2025
Shawn Grant

The 2025 ESPYS are set to deliver more than just sports highlights. This year’s ceremony will feature high-profile musical performances, including hip hop legend Busta Rhymes, acclaimed duo Clipse, and GELO, the rapper also known as former basketball player LiAngelo Ball. Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe will headline the In Memoriam tribute, joined by David Michael Wyatt. The event airs live on ABC this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, blending the worlds of sports and music into one unforgettable night.