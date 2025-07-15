Busta Rhymes, Clipse, and GELO to Perform at 2025 ESPYS

The 2025 ESPYS are set to deliver more than just sports highlights. This year’s ceremony will feature high-profile musical performances, including hip hop legend Busta Rhymes, acclaimed duo Clipse, and GELO, the rapper also known as former basketball player LiAngelo Ball. Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe will headline the In Memoriam tribute, joined by David Michael Wyatt. The event airs live on ABC this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, blending the worlds of sports and music into one unforgettable night.

