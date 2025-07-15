What started as subtle tension has exploded into a lyrical faceoff between Joyner Lucas and Skepta, turning a few words into a full-blown rap rivalry that spans from the states to over the pond. That’s in the UK (or anywhere over the Atlantic Ocean) for all those unfamiliar with that travel slang, ya dig.

Get this, Joyner lit the fuse Tuesday with the release of his track “Nobody Cares,” firing back at Skepta’s earlier diss “Friendly Fire.” The timing was no accident. Skepta had just made noise with his return to Wireless Festival, amplifying the feud with his presence alone.

In case you missed it, on “Nobody Cares,” Joyner holds nothing back. “Maybe you’re mad because you ain’t got buzz up in the UK no more,” he spits. “I heard your career just ain’t what it was and you don’t get paid no more.” Fans were quick to react across socials and YouTube, praising the bars and anticipating a response. “People need to keep sleeping on Joyner so he keeps giving us these gems,” one user commented. Another added, “Skepta gonna clap back for sure… I brought popcorn for this shiii.”

This subtle clash traces back to Skepta’s recent comments about American rappers failing to grasp the depth of UK lyricism. Lucas, never one to back down, responded publicly: “The moment I’ve been waiting for… say the word, Joyner Lucas vs @Skepta. #UKvsUS.” Skepta followed up on the Gram with his own take. “I’m gonna respect the fact that you stood up and said something,” he said. “But this is just another example of the ignorance.”

Skepta’s “Friendly Fire” delivered its own sting: “Joyner Lucas, you bastard / Why you rap like you studied at Harvard?” Lucas filmed himself listening to the track and replied with a simple but telling statement: “Alright, say less, my boy.”