Talk about knocking out a bill. Justin Bieber has officially closed the books on a major financial dispute with former manager Scooter Braun, reaching a multi-million dollar settlement tied to his canceled Justice world tour. The resolution comes just days after Braun stepped down as CEO of Hybe America, signaling the end of an era between the two longtime collaborators.

According to so-called insiders, Bieber agreed to repay Braun $26 million from a $40 million advance the singer had received from AEG back in 2022. That advance was part of a global tour deal that ultimately never took place due to Bieber’s health issues. When the tour was called off, AEG wanted its money back. Braun’s company, Hybe, covered the full amount up front, leaving Bieber on the hook for reimbursement. Although Bieber initially made a payment, he reportedly halted repayments afterward.

The recent massive settlement also includes an extra $5.5 million payout to Braun, covering half of the $11 million he claimed in unpaid management commissions. The deal follows months of closed-door negotiations, fueled by increasing speculation surrounding Bieber’s financial status and rumored pressure within his camp.